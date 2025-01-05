<i>Deva</i> Teaser Out, Internet Thinks Shahid Kapoor Is "<i>Kabir Singh</i> In Police Mode"

The much-anticipated teaser of Deva dropped today, and fans and internet users have been loving it. Marking Shahid Kapoor's comeback to the action genre after a while, Deva's teaser has added even more to the buzz around the film.

High-octane action sequences, Shahid Kapoor's electrifying dance moves, a tough cop focused on solving cases with no regard for conventional methods of the law and order system - the teaser packs in all the tried and tested elements of a superhit action movie.

The teaser also hints at a larger-than-life narrative, with a tribute to none other than the legendary "Shahenshah" Amitabh Bachchan.

Shahid uploaded the teaser on his Instagram today with the caption, "D day is here. Machana chalu. #DEVA Teaser out now."

Check out the teaser here:

While it's good to see Shahid Kapoor back in this avatar after a while, what do his fans and the internet think about it? Did they like it?

Here's how the internet reacted to the teaser.

One user on X wrote, "The wait is over! The #Deva teaser has dropped, and it's giving us ALL the vibes! @shahidkapoor is back with a massy avatar that's got us buzzing! Can we talk about that electrifying background score?"

🚨🎬 The wait is over! The #Deva teaser has dropped, and it's giving us ALL the vibes! 🌟👀 @shahidkapoor is back with a massy avatar that's got us buzzing! Can we talk about that electrifying background score? 🔊🔥



Mark your calendars, folks: January 31, 2025, is about to be… pic.twitter.com/cnipBuAj8J — Dr. Kiran J Patel (@kiranpatel1977) January 5, 2025

Another wrote, "Whoa Shahid! Absolute vibe and hype! Probably the best teaser cut in the recent times. #Deva #DevaTeaser"

Whoa Shahid! 💥😍

Absolute vibe and hype!

Probably the best teaser cut in the recent times. #Deva #DevaTeaser — piyush (@therebelgooner) January 5, 2025

A fan on X, praising Shahid, wrote, "Shahid Kapoor just EXPLODED with Deva! The teaser is packed with mass, swag, and pure intensity. This is Shahid in beast mode, and we're here for it!"

Shahid Kapoor just EXPLODED with Deva! 🔥 The teaser is packed with mass, swag, and pure intensity. 💥 This is Shahid in beast mode, and we're here for it! 🛡️ #Deva #ShahidKapoor #MassKing pic.twitter.com/M7uax5sznL — 𝗗𝗘𝗩𝗔 𝟯𝟭𝘀𝘁 𝗝𝗔𝗡 🇵🇰 (@shanaticH) January 5, 2025

On Instagram too, fans flooded the comments section with nothing but love and appreciation for Shahid and the project.

One user wote, "Kabir Singh in police mode," while another wrote, "Woah. What just happened" along with a bunch of fire emojis. One user commented, "Masterpiece teaser, totally hooked," and another wrote, "If Kaminey and Haider had a product."

Directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.

The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, with the original background score by Jakes Bejoy, and cinematography by Amit Roy. The film is set to release on January 31.



