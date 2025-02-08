<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor's Film Continues To Struggles

Shahid Kapoor's Deva was released on January 31. The film, on day 8, minted Rs. 80 lakh at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk.

With this, the total collection of the Rosshan Andrrews directorial stands at Rs 29.20 crore, the report added.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studio, Deva also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Gaurav More, Kubbra Sait, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni and Manish Wadhwa.

Deva also marked Pooja Hedge's first on-screen collaboration with Shahid Kapoor. While Shahid featured as ACP Dev Amre, Pooja donned the hat of a feisty journalist named Diya.

Earlier, in a candid conversation, Pooja Hedge praised Shahid Kapoor's on-screen avatar and couldn't stop herself from talking about her character in the film, which was equally dominating and strong.

Throwing light on the same, Pooja said to Zoom, "I feel that Diya's character is also a lot dominant. She is very very passionate about what she is doing. It also happens that when you are very passionate, you get blind about certain things. She speaks her mind and does not fear anybody,” adding, “She is like a proper takkar to Deva's character, and that is very interesting. She is not afraid of Deva, and that attracts Deva and her together."

Shahid Kapoor has also heaped praise on Pooja Hedge for her work in Deva. The actor said, "She has worked hard to be where she is. And I put that very high. Everybody is not able to make it on their own. So I appreciate that about her. Also, the way she dances, she has her way of doing it. It is very charming the way she dances, and I enjoy that."