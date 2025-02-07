<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Shahid Kapoor's Film Is At Rs 28 Crore And Counting

The one-week report card for Shahid Kapoor's Deva is here. The film, which was released on January 31, is close to reaching the ₹30 crore mark at the box office.

On its first Wednesday, Deva earned ₹1.50 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The action-thriller recorded an overall 6.70% Hindi occupancy on its first Thursday. So far, Deva has accumulated a total of ₹28.15 crore, the report added.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva features Shahid Kapoor as ACP Dev Ambre and Pooja Hegde as Diya Sathaye. Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, Girish Kulkarni, Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav More are also part of the project.

Ahead of Deva's release, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde sat down for a chat with NDTV. During the conversation, Shahid, who has portrayed the "angry young man" in several films, was asked how his character in Deva differs from Kabir Singh.

Smiling, the actor responded, "You'll come to know about this when Deva releases in theatres on January 31. Once you see the film, we can talk about it. Rest assured, it's a very original and different character. I have tried to do it the way I haven't done in the past."

In a lighthearted moment, Shahid Kapoor added, "Face toh wahi hai, thoda toh similarity hoga. (The face is the same, so there might be similarities)."

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Deva 3 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Deva journeys into the mind of a scarred and smouldering Mumbai policeman, who lets his fists do most of the talking on his behalf. And, bam, the truculent cop's memory goes missing in action and all that he is left with is his reactive muscle impulses.”

Deva has been bankrolled by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal under their banners, Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.