"Our Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon. 2025": Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul. The couple are expecting their first child together. The joyous news was shared by them in a joint post on Instagram. Sharing a postcard, the couple announced that “our little blessing is coming soon”. The due date is in 2025. The postcard featured an evil eye and baby feats. Athiya shared the note with a white heart emoji. The news has spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Athiya and KL Rahul's friends and colleagues have congratulated the couple. India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh was the first one to drop a comment under the post. She said, “Happiest!!!!” Athiya's dear friend, actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Dumpling coming thru.” Athiya and Arjun Kapoor have worked together in Mubarakan. Actress Rakul Preet Singh said, “Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys.” Anushka Rajan wrote, “Best news ever.” Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma and Urvashi Rautela have dropped congratulation notes and red hearts for the parents-to-be. Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty simply dropped happy teary eyes emoji.

Actress Shibani Dandekar too has written a sweet note for the couple. It read, “Congratulations my darling, so happy for you both.” Actress Sonakshi Sinha said that she is “sooooo happy.” Actress Pooja Hedge wrote, “Omggggg… Congratulations to you both.” Fashion designer Masaba Gupta who has recently embraced motherhood, too wrote a sweet note for Athiya and KL Rahul. Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shanaya Kapoor followed suit.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in January 2023. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. The wedding festivities took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015. She shared the screen space with Sooraj Pancholi in Hero. Athiya has also featured in Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.