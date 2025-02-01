<i>Deva</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor's Film Off To A Slow Start, Fails to Break Into His Top 10 Openers

Rosshan Andrrews made his directorial debut in Hindi cinema with the high-octane action drama Deva, which hit theatres on January 31. Starring Shahid Kapoor as a cop and Pooja Hegde, the film made approximately Rs 5 crore on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

Deva failed to surpass Shahid's previous film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which opened with Rs. 6.7 crore. The film faced tough competition at the box office, with other major releases like Akshay Kumar's Sky Force, Ram Charan's Game Changer, and Kangana Ranaut's Emergency.

According to Box Office India, Deva was especially dependent on the Maharashtra region for its opening, but it didn't fare as well in cities like Mumbai and Pune, which showed lower-than-expected turnout. Additionally, regions like NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Central India performed poorly for the action-packed thriller, which kept its opening day collection at around Rs 5 crore. As a result, the film didn't break into Shahid's top 10 openers, landing in the 11th spot behind Haider.

However, Deva managed to outperform Sky Force, which grossed only Rs. 2.75 crore on its opening day. The movie's occupancy rate reflected a slow start, with just 5.87% in the morning shows, 9.18% in the afternoon and 9.77% in the evening.

With music by Vishal Mishra, original background score by Jakes Bejoy, and cinematography by Amit Roy, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.