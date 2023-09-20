Dev Anand's Juhu Bungalow Sold For ₹400 Crore? His Nephew Calls It "False News"

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: shekharkapur)

Ketan Anand, who is cinema legend Dev Anand's nephew, has dismissed reports claiming that the superstar's family “sold the Juhu bungalow for approximately ₹ 350-400 crore”. Ketan Anand, who is the son of Chetan Anand, told ETimes, “No, it's false news. I have checked with Devina and the family.” The comment came a day after it was reported that Dev Anand's Juhu home, where the superstar lived with his wife Kalpana Kartik and their children Suniel Anand and Devina Anand, has been sold to a real estate company. “The deal is also done and paperwork is going on. It has been sold for approximately ₹350-400 crores as it's a prime location with bungalows of prominent industrialists in the locality. The place will now be replaced by a 22 floors long tower,” a source told Hindustan Times.

The source added, “His son Suniel stays is (in the) US whereas daughter Devina lives in Ooty along with mother Kalpana Kartik. There is no one in Mumbai to take care of the property and hence they have taken the decision to sell off the bungalow. In fact, they had also sold some property in Panvel, Maharashtra for the same reason.”

Another source told Hindustan Times that after Dev Anand's studio in Mumbai was sold, around 10 years ago, the family used the money to buy three apartments. “One was given to Suniel [Anand], another to Devina [Anand] and third to his wife Kalpana [Kartik]. So, for the Juhu property also, everyone will get the share,” the source added.

Dev Anand is known for films like Guide, Asli-Naqli, CID, Hum Dono, Johny Mera Naam, Kala Pani, Manzil, Prem Pujari, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others.

The legendary star passed away on December 3, 2011, at the Washington Mayfair Hotel in London. He suffered a cardiac arrest.