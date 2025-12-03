When Dev Anand Stopped Shatrughan Sinha From Plastic Surgery: "Was Scared Because I Had Cuts On My Face"

Earlier today, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered the legend Dev Anand on his 14th death anniversary. In an earlier conversation this year, Shatrughan Sinha shared the story behind Dev Anand stopping him from undergoing plastic surgery.

In a conversation with Curly Tales in July, Shatrughan Sinha recalled the big dreams he had of becoming an actor. However, he was insecure about his facial scars.

He said, "Darr lagta tha ki kati-fati shakal thi aur mujhe lagta tha ki kaise actor banunga waha pe. Log kehte bhi the ki yeh kati-fati shakal ka kuch karlo. (I was scared how I'll become an actor with scars on my face. People too used to talk about me fixing it)"

He even mentioned meeting a plastic surgeon as he was fed up with hearing all the comments being made.

Speaking of how Dev Anand made him feel confident about himself, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Lekin jab Dev Saab ke paas gaya... Dev Anand Saab mujhe bahut maante the. Unhone kaha, 'Kabhi mat karana. Tumhari personality jo hai, agar tum kamyaab ho jaoge, toh yahi tumhara signature style ho jayega. (When you become successful, these cuts on your face will become your signature style. People will like this face only. Never get surgery done.')﻿"

Shatrughan Sinha continued, "He gave me his own example and said that he has a hole in his teeth but has not filled it till today. People see this as his adah﻿ (unique manner). The things you see as a minus point in yourself will be your plus points in the future."

Shatrughan Sinha's Post On Dev Anand's Death Anniversary

Shatrughan took to his official X handle and posted two throwback stills from the movies they did together - Prem Pujari and Gambler.

The caption read, "Remembering Dev Saheb with love, fondness & an attitude of gratitude. #DevAnand is one of the most stylish & evergreen heroes to date. Your motivation & advice are very close to my heart even today. Long Live Dev Saheb! #DeathAnniversary."

Dev Anand died in London at the age of 88 on December 3, 2011 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.