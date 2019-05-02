Details Of Sadak 2, Starring Alia Bhatt, Revealed

Alia Bhatt co-stars with Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Alia Bhatt's character will reportedly expose a fake godman in the film Sanjay Dutt will join her in the quest Mahesh Bhatt says that the film's plot is beyond this

Sadak 2, which features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles along with Pooja Bhatt and Snajy Dutt, will reportedly be about an expose of a fake godman, reports Mumbai Mirror. A source told Mumbai Mirror that in the sequel to the 1991 film of the same name, the protagonist (Alia Bhatt) will strive to expose a godman coning people and Sanjay Dutt will help her in her quest. "Alia's character is out to expose a fake guru who runs an ashram. She is accompanied by Sanjay's (Dutt) character in this journey. Sanjay has already started prep with Bhatt saab. They start shooting in a fortnight," the source was quoted as saying.

However, when asked about the reported plot of the film, director Mahesh Bhatt told Mumbai Mirror: "Sadak 2 is about love, loss and redemption. To simplify a heartfelt narrative like this is to falsify it. You would be trivialising the essence of the film by suggesting that Sadak 2 is just this."

On Thursday, Pooja Bhatt shared pictures of Mahesh Bhatt visiting the Mehboob Studio for Sadak 2 and wrote: "Dil ki purani Sadak par... Mehboob studios - The journey began here 50 years ago."

Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director's chair after a span of close to 20 years. Mahesh Bhatt last directed Kartoos, which released in 1999. Speaking wbout working with her father, Alia bhatt told news agency PTI: "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film."

Sadak 2 is scheduled to hit the screens on March 25 next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.