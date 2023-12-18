Pop Singer Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes Are Now Engaged

Demi Lovato shared this image. (courtesy: Demilovato)

Pop singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan Lutes got engaged over the weekend after a little over a year of dating. The couple made the announcement on Instagram. "I'm still speechless... last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life. My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you.. "Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby @angelokritikos @shutterstock," Lovato wrote in the post on Sunday.

In his post, Lutes said he is the "luckiest man alive right now".

"yesterday i asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. i can't imagine my life without you and thank god now i'll never have to. feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. i'm so in love with you @ddlovato @angelokritikos @shutterstock (sic)" he wrote.

The duo first met in January 2022 when they co-wrote Lovato's song "Substance" and went public with their relationship in August of the same year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)