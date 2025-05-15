Jordan Jutes And Demi Lovato's Wedding Details Revealed

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The wedding date and location have not yet been publicly disclosed. Lovato and Lutes began dating after meeting in January 2022. Both have expressed deep affection and commitment to each other.

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato and her fiance Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are all set to get married. The couple will exchange their vows during Memorial Day weekend.

It has not been confirmed what day of the weekend their celebration is, nor has the location been revealed, reported People.

Lovato and Jutes first met in January 2022 while co-writing Substance, and then made their romance public in August 2022.

"I live and breathe for our connection. Everything I do, I wish I was with him. I see my future with him. I see growing old with him," Demi had shared.

In September 2024, Lovato shared that she had "waited her whole life for him."

"It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring, It's very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazingly," as quoted in People.

Jutes shared in October 2024 that the couple were not looking to rush the wedding planning process.

"We're not trying to stress ourselves out. I feel like a lot of weddings can be stressful and very quick, and so we're on it, but we're also taking our time, and we're also just enjoying being engaged," Jutes added.

On December 16, Jutes shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo from the couple's engagement.

Alongside the engagement photo, he wrote, "1 year of being engaged to my favorite person. I'm so lucky and can't wait to marry u baby."

Lovato shared the picture on her own Instagram Stories and called the songwriter "my sweet angel."

Demi captioned it, "I love you infinitely and cannot wait to call you my husband!!! Happy 1 year of being engaged baby!!"

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)