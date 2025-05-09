Demi Lovato Is Ready For A Day At The Pool In A Black Two-Piece Swimsuit

American singer and song writer, Demi Lovato made sure to make jaws drop to the floor as she dressed to impress in order to spend a day at the pool. The 32-year-old popstar didn't miss a fashion beat when it came to prospect of spending the perfect sunny summer day in black swim wear and matching sunglasses.

Demi Lovato looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to spend a day full of sunshine and good vibes at the pool. The Heart Attack hit maker was seen wearing a solid black bandeau style top and a pair of high waist swimsuit bottoms that lent the perfect tuck and shape to her slender waistline.

She accessorised her look with a pair of black rectangular sunglasses and a black scrunchie adorned on her wrist that would come in handy just in case she needs to tie her locks.

Demi's tresses were styled into a sleek side parted and air-dried open look. Glam wise, she went for minimal glam that featured her near perfect skin, arched brows, lots of mascara for a fluttery lashes look, and a milky pink lip gloss.

Demi Lovato's black swimsuit is tailor made for a day at the pool.

