<i>Delhi Crime</i> Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah vs Huma Qureshi And A Human Trafficking Nexus

The International Emmy Award-winning series Delhi Crime is back with its third season. On Tuesday, the makers released the trailer for the new season. Series regulars Shefali Shah AKA DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh, and Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh IPS return to uncover another deadly criminal. This time, it's Huma Qureshi AKA Badi Didi.

Breaking Down the Trailer

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi discovers a truck carrying 30 girls, hinting at a case of human trafficking in the heart of Delhi during another investigation.

The girls are lured with promises of jobs before being sold or trafficked to other parts of the country, or possibly abroad, revealed through the initial investigation.

The hunt begins. Spread across cities like Silchar, Mumbai, Rohtak, Surat, and Muzaffarpur, the nexus has spread its roots far and wide.

Meanwhile, a woman abandons her two-year-old daughter at the trauma centre of Delhi AIIMS. Is this incident connected to the human trafficking case?

Vartika Chaturvedi's gut feeling suggests the two cases are linked, and a special task force is formed.

Vartika's nemesis, Huma Qureshi, is introduced. Known as Badi Didi, her sidekicks reveal little about her.

This time, the investigation will cross borders, as suggested by the trailer.

The new season will premiere on Netflix on November 13.

Season 3 is directed by Tanuj Chopra.

Delhi Crime - A Fan Favourite and More

The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

The first season was released on March 22, 2019. The second season premiered on August 26, 2022.

At the International Emmy Awards held in November 2020, Delhi Crime became the first Indian series to receive the award for Best Drama Series.

Shefali Shah earned a nomination for the International Emmy Award for Best Actress.