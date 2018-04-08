Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Has 'Inspired' Donal Bisht's Role In Ek Deewaana Tha "I am a big fan of Deepika Padukone," said Donal Bisht

Donal's character Radhika 'post-leap' is inspired by Deepika's film "I get to play a journalist," said Donal Bisht Ek Deewaana Tha began airing in October 2017 Ek Deewaana Tha, told news agency IANS that her 'post-leap' character in the show is 'inspired' by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I also get to play a role which was my profession before acting - a journalist." In Ek Deewaana Tha, Donal Bisht plays Sharanya/Radhika while Namik Kaul plays Shiv Kapoor/Krish Khanna.



Donal Bisht also added that she's a 'big fan' of the "Padmaavat" star. "I am a big fan of Kalash - Ek Vishwaas.



Talking about the comparisons between her characters Sharanya and Radhika, Donal said that Sharanya was 'sweet' while Radhika 'is more of a practice person.' "Radhika is unlike Sharanya who was a sweet, innocent, caring and loving soul. Radhika is more of a practical person, who cannot stand lies and gives it back to people if required," she told IANS.



The plotline of Ek Deewaana Tha revolves around primary characters Shiv and Sharanya. Shiv falls in love with Sharanya but dies under mysterious conditions while Sharanya also slips into coma. Both the characters Shiv and Sharanya die at the end of season one. However, in season two, the show takes a leap of 25 years, which will reportedly see the duo reuniting in the second life .



Ek Deewaana Tha began airing in October 2017.



(With inputs from IANS)





