Deepika Padukone's Pics From Pathaan Song Besharam Rang Keep Getting Better

Deepika Padukone in Besharam Rang. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Just when we thought the pictures from the upcoming Pathaan song Besharam Rang couldn't get any better, Shah Rukh Khan proved us wrong and how. The actor shared another stunning still of co-star Deepika Padukone from the song on his social media handles on Saturday. In the picture, Deepika Padukone can be seen intensely looking into the camera. She looks stunning as ever in yellow swimwear. Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his caption: "Mirror mirror on the wall, she's the most glamorous of them all! Besharam Rang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

See the post shared by Shah Rukh Khan here:

On Friday, Deepika Padukone shared the first look from the song and she captioned it: "Besharam Rang out on 12th December. Pathaan only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, also stars John Abraham. It will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023.

Speaking of the film earlier this year, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said, "For us, Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen," reported news agency ANI.