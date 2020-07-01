Deepika Padukone's Latest Recommendation Is Literally The Godfather Of Movies

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Movie buff Deepika Padukone is back with her film recommendations and let's just say it's an offer that you just can't refuse. If that isn't a hint, we don't know what it. Yes, we are talking about the godfather of all mafia movies - the 1972 film starring late actor Marlon Brando and Al Pacino. On Wednesday morning, Deepika shared a poster of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Watch it now." The classic clearly needs no introduction, but for those who require one, The Godfather was the first installment of the trilogy, which focused on the journeys of patriarch Vito Corleone and his reluctant son Michael, who finds himself tangled in the mafia world. The film acquired a cult status and can be described as every cinephile's dream come true.

Deepika began her month by watching The Green Mile. The 1999 film, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, features Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan in the lead roles.

During the lockdown, the actress shared film recommendations on a daily basis, which she chronicled in her Instagram highlights titled "DP Recommends." Some of the films recommended by the actress include the relatively recent Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari. Deepika's list of recommendations are an amalgamation of a variety of genres including sports dramas, sci-fi, coming-of-age drama, rom-coms and what not.

Some of the films from the list are Ben Affleck's The Town, Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, Martin Scorsese's The Age Of Innocence, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, Pete Docter's Inside Out, Nora Ephron's Sleepless In Seattle, Stephen Chbosky's The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, James Ivory'sThe Remains Of The Day, Marvel'sBlack Panther, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, and Clint Eastwood'sMillion Dollar Baby. Phew!

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak (she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress has signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The revised cast of the film has not been announced as of now. Other than that, she will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.