Deepika Padukone's Lockdown Film Recommendations - Now Watching Tom Hanks' The Green Mile

Deepika Padukone is spending her lockdown period by watching classic films every night and even suggesting her fans a couple of those masterpieces. The actress, on Wednesday, added one more film to her recommended list of movies - The Green Mile. The 1999 film, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name, features Tom Hanks and Michael Clarke Duncan in the lead roles. The Green Mile, set in a prison, revolves around the life of a death row corrections officer (played by Tom Hanks), who witnesses some strange events occurring around him after a prisoner (played by Michael Clarke Duncan) is brought to his correctional facility. Directed by Frank Darabont, the critically acclaimed film was even nominated in four categories at the Academy Awards in 1999 - Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published.

Deepika shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story and wrote: "Watch now."

Deepika has been watching a film every day during the lockdown and has been adding the recommendations to her Instagram highlight "DP Recommends." She has also binge-watched the films that were nominated for Oscars this year, including Parasite, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari. Other movies from Deepika Padukone's list of recommendations are Ben Affleck's The Town, Bo Burnham's Eighth Grade, Nag Ashwin's Mahanati, Martin Scorsese's The Age Of Innocence, Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, Pete Docter's Inside Out, Nora Ephron's Sleepless In Seattle, Stephen Chbosky's The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, James Ivory's The Remains Of The Day, Marvel's Black Panther, Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby and web-series like Netflix's Hollywood and Prime Video's Paatal Lok.

Meanwhile, the actress is keeping her fans entertained by sharing priceless throwback pictures of herself. She trended big time on social media after she posted an old photo featuring Aamir Khan. Deepika, along with the million-dollar memory, shared an ROFL anecdote, in which she wrote about her awkward lunch with the actor. "Major throwback to January 1, 2000. I was 13 and awkward. I still am. He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask... #random #anecdote," read her caption.

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in '83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh.