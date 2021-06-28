Deepika Padukone's 'Expectation V/S Reality' Post Leaves The Internet In Splits

Deepika Padukone shared this picture.(Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, on Monday, treated her fans to a ROFL Instagram post. She shared two pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform. While the first picture features Deepika Padukone performing a Yoga asana, the other one features her sleeping. As per the actress' caption, the post marks her "expectation v/s reality" post. In the first picture, Deepika can be seen dressed in a black sports bra and matching yoga pants. The second picture, on the other hand, features Deepika Padukone in a white crop top and blue jeans. Going by the comments section of the post, it looks like many fans of the actress could relate to her "expectation v/s reality" post. "U made my day," an Instagram user wrote in the comments section, while most others dropped laughing emojis.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's aforementioned post here:

Earlier in April, Deepika dropped a stunning picture of herself. The picture received two back-to-back comments from Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh. "Kya baat hai, baby," Ranveer Singh wrote in one of the comments, while in the other one, he wrote: "Elegance ki mooorat." Ranveer Singh also added loads of heart emojis to the comment.

Check out the aforementioned post here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has an impressive array of projects lined up for her. She is currently working on Shakun Batra's untitled next. As per reports, Deepika will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan. The actress will soon begin working on Nag Ashwin's film, co-starring Prabhas. Besides that, she will also be seen in Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and in the Bollywood remake of The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. She will also appear in sports-drama 83.