Deepika Padukone Spotted Scribbling On A Poster Of Ranveer Singh. We Know What She Wrote

Deepika Padukone, who stars in the recently released Chhapaak, is busy with promotions of her movie and so is her husband Ranveer Singh, who is preoccupied with '83. Busy stars Deepika and Ranveer often make the Internet go aww with their social media PDA and this story is about one such cute episode. During her visit to radio station Fever 104 FM's office in Mumbai, Deepika spotted a poster of Ranveer and instantly updated her Instagram story with a photo, writing: "Look who I found!" Hours after that, a video of Deepika scribbling something on the poster was shared by fan-clubs. Can you guess what she wrote? She wrote down an adorable message for Ranveer: "Baby, come home now!"

Earlier, Ranveer had revealed how Deepika used to greet him when he returned home from work: "Aya police!." At that time, Ranveer was shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Simmba.

In between their hectic work-schedules, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November. They visited Tirumala Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh and then prayed at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The couple also had Christmas celebrations at home with their family members, glimpses of which were shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Deepika also stars in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, which is based on India's win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer has been cast as Kapil Dev while Deepika will have a cameo as the cricket legend's wife Romi Bhatia. '83 hits screens on April 10.