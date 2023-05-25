On Deepika Padukone's No Makeup Pic, A Beauty Influencer's Comment

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

When superstar Deepika Padukone drops a photo, the world stops to stare. A case in point is the Pathaan star's latest Instagram upload. The actress, who is the founder of the skincare brand 82°E, shared a selfie of herself. While her gorgeous eyes remain hidden under a cap, the actress showed off her glowing skin, ditching makeup. She is also dressed in a simple green shirt and gold jewellery. Her caption was equally understated too, with just a Sun emoji. Needless to say, Deepika's no makeup and fresh-faced selfie received a lot of love from fans, including one of the country's top beauty influencers Malvika Sitlani, who was one of the first to drop a comment. Gushing about the photo, Malvika wrote, “Skin [two heart emojis].”

Take a look at the post here:

Recently, Deepika Padukone also made headlines for reacting to Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson's statement about his mental health. Resharing a post that quoted Dwayne as saying, “‘I didn't know what mental health was, I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't wanna be there.'-DWAYNE JOHNSON, The Pivot podcast," Deepika Padukone added: “Mental health matters.” For context, Deepika Padukone, who has battled depression in the past has been an advocate of mental health awareness and also set up the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those in need.

Earlier this month, Deepika Padukone also featured on the cover of the iconic TIME Magazine. She shared a photo of herself on the cover and received a lot of love from her fans. Actress Anushka Sharma dropped a fire and clap emoji, while Masaba Gupta wrote, “Amazing Deepika you are so damn hard working. Congratulations!” Tan France gushed, “Major.” In a separate comment he added, “Hi kween. You're an icon.”

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the action film Project K alongside actors Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also plays the lead role in another action film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan

She was last seen in the film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham,