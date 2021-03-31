Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 'Favourite' Song And It's On Alia Bhatt's Playlist Too

Deepika Padukone shared this photo. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt just love Justin Bieber's new song Peaches. How do we know this? Well, Deepika Padukone revealed her "favourite" song in her latest Instagram entry and it is exactly what Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram story on Wednesday - Peaches. For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was in a relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently dating Alia Bhatt. Deepika is now married to actor Ranveer Singh. On Wednesday evening, Deepika Padukone shared a new Instagram reel in which she can be seen talking about her playlist. When asked to show her playlist, the actress replied: "No, I am very possessive about my playlist" and asked: "Can I play it for you?" before she started playing Justin Bieber's Peaches while getting ready for a shoot. "This is my favourite song!" she added while grooving to the track. In the video, Deepika Padukone also called herself a "very good DJ."

"What are you listening to...!" Deepka Padukone wrote in her caption and around the same time, Alia Bhatt shared the track Peaches on her Instagram story along with a peach emoji.

Check out Deepika Padukone's post here:

And here's what Alia Bhatt shared:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are good friends with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia-Ranbir even rang in the New Year with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Ranthambore, Rajasthan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were also among the guests who attended Deepika Padukone's birthday party earlier this year.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone has a couple of films lined up such as Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and a Shakun Batra film, which will also star Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.