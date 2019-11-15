Deepika Padukone Repeats Anniversary Suit, Last Worn For...

Deepika with Ranveer at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Image courtesy: sabyasachiofficial)

Deepika Padukone believes in repeating outfits and she did it again on Friday as she visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, for the second leg of her two-part wedding anniversary celebrations. Deepika wore the same embellished Sabyasachi suit she wore for her chooda ceremony in November last year. She recycled the outfit by adding a dupatta to the suit. Last year, Sabyasachi had posted a picture of Deepika and Ranveer on Instagram story and today, wishing the couple on the anniversary of their Sindhi style wedding (Deepika and Ranveer married as per Konkani traditions on November 14 last year), the designer shared several pictures from their visit to Harmandir Sahib.

Here are pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from Amritsar:

And here's a picture of Deepika and Ranveer from the aforementioned chooda ceremony from last year:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's anniversary temple run started at Tirumala Tirupati on Thursday, on the anniversary of their Konkani wedding. For their visit to Lord Venkateshwara's temple in Andhra Pradesh, Deepika Padukone wore a kanjeevaram saree (also by Sabyasachi), which was gifted to her on her wedding day by her in-laws.

Here's a picture of Deepika outside Tirumala Tirupati:

And here's a picture of Deepika holding the saree among the many presents during the wedding ceremony:

Deepika Padukone has revamped her wardrobe on several occasions setting realistic clothing goals. Like when she reused her Anamika Khanna suit from the trailer launch event of Chennai Express in 2013 at the premiere of "Padmaavat" in 2018. Last year, Deepika Padukone wore a pink kanjeevaram saree along with a gold choker and earnings, which she first wore at her friend's wedding.

Here are pictures:

At the Met Gala after party, Deepika Padukone wore a Sandro Paris blazer with leather leggings - she wore the same blazer earlier at an event in Mumbai with denims. Check out pictures:

Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala after party. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Taking notes from Deepika Padukone on how to recycle old outfits?

