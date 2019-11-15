Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Golden Temple On Wedding Anniversary. Pics Here

Deepika and Ranveer had a destination wedding in November last year (courtesy ranveeriansworldwidefc)

Highlights Deepika and Ranveer visited the Golden Temple on Friday morning The couple are travelling with their families Deepika and Ranveer are celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh visited the Golden Temple early on Friday morning to offer prayers and seek blessings on their first wedding anniversary. Both Deepika and Ranveer checked in on their respective Instagram profiles on Friday to share the joy of celebrating their first anniversary with their well-wishers. "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes," wrote Deepika while Ranveer's came with a simpler caption: "Overcome with sheer gratitude." Earlier, Deepika shared a collage of the Golden Temple and the Tirumala Tirupati Temple, which the couple visited on Thursday. No caption needed. Deepika and Ranveer's two-day temple hopping with their families is to celebrate the two wedding ceremonies they had in November last year - the first one was as per Konkani rituals on November 14 while the second was a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. Deepika and Ranveer are expected to fly back to Mumbai later today.

Here are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's posts:

Pictures of Deepika and Ranveer along with the Bhavnanis and the Padukones from the Golden Temple in Amrtisar have been shared by fan-clubs. Take a look at them here:

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone thanked well-wishers for sending a whole lot of love on their first wedding anniversary with an adorable post and an even more adorable photo from the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. Both Deepika and Ranveer wore Sabyasachi ensembles.

Deepika and Ranveer maintained extreme privacy during their wedding last year. The destination was Italy's Lake Como with the sought after Villa del Balbianello as the venue, making it almost impossible for paparazzi and fans to breach the security measures. They hosted three wedding receptions - two in Mumbai (one for family and the other for their Bollywood friends) and one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

