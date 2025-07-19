Software Engineer Detained Over E-Mails Threatening To Blow Up Golden Temple

A software engineer was rounded up from Faridabad in connection with the five e-mails sent to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) threatening to blow up the Golden Temple, officials said on Friday.

Police said that Shubam Dubey (24) has been rounded up and is being questioned regarding the first threatening e-mail sent to the SGPC on July 14.

Additionally, Dubey's laptop and phone have also been seized, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a press conference here, noting that he holds a BTech degree and has worked at several companies.

The commissioner also clarified that the engineer has no previous criminal record.

The police nabbed Dubey with the help of the Punjab Police's cybercrime wing and the central intelligence agencies, the officer said, adding that he has not been arrested yet.

Bhullar described the detention as a partial success in the ongoing investigation, stating that the probe continues to progress and more breakthroughs are expected in the coming days.

On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the public to remain vigilant against rumours and assured that his government would not compromise on state security. Mann held a meeting in Chandigarh with senior police officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, in the wake of the e-mails.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday said the apex gurdwara body received five e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14.

He questioned whether the threats were merely the acts of a troubled mind or part of a larger conspiracy. Dhami also expressed concerns that someone might be attempting to instil fear among the many devotees who visit the Golden Temple.

Reacting to the threats, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Thursday, said the development raised concern among the Sikh community and all peace-loving citizens of the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday also described the threatening e-mails as a highly serious matter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)