Deepika Padukone Reacts To L&T 's Clarification After Chairman's 90-Hour Work Comment: "They Just Made It Worse"

Deepika Padukone, an active advocate of mental health awareness, reacted strongly to L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's comment about making employees work on Sundays. The Piku actor called out the senior executive on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a screenshot of the report by journalist Faye D'Souza, Deepika wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements." Deepika added the hashtag 'Mental Health Matters' .

Following SN Subrahmanyan's comment, which ignited a raging debate on the Internet over work-life balance and mental wellbeing, the infrastructure MNC came up with an explanation. Sharing the screenshot of the statement on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "And they just made it worse..."

The statement read, "At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India's decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation.

"The Chairman's remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward."

For the unversed, SN Subrahmanyan earlier said that he would have been happier had he made his employees work on Sundays during an interaction. The video clip was shared on Reddit and it went viral in no time.

SN Subrahmanyan said, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Come on, get to the office and start working."

Deepika Padukone opened up about her mental illness in 2015 and revealed that she battled depression a year before that and sought help. Her foundation Live Love Laugh aims to help those struggling with their mental health.

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child in September, 2024. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.