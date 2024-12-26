Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Christmas Tree Decor Name-Checks Daughter Dua. See Post

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they celebrated their first Christmas with daughter Dua. Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse from her celebrations on social media feed. She shared a picture of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree with customized baubles, name-checking each member of the family including their daughter Dua.

Sharing the post, Deepika wrote in the caption, "My heart is full." She tagged Ranveer Singh and added a hashtag gratitude to the post. Ranveer Singh dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments. Take a look:

On Monday evening, Deepika and Ranveer hosted a special meet and greet for the paparazzi and introduced daughter Dua to the shutterbugs. Pictures from the event went crazy viral as Deepika and Ranveer posed for picture-perfect snaps.

Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal, who was in attendance, shared details of his first impression about Dua.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "When we arrived, Deepika and Ranveer greeted us. Later, Deepika went inside and brought baby Dua in her arms. Dua clung to her mother throughout. She was dressed in a simple white dress."

"They asked us to keep the noise down as Dua had just woken up from her nap. Deepika later took Dua back inside," he added.

A few days back, Deepika made an appearance with daughter Dua at the airport. She wore a red ensemble and she added a dash of style with a pair of black shades. Deepika Padukone made a stunning first appearance at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert after welcoming her child.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8. On Diwali this year, Deepika and Ranveer shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed her name. "'Dua' : Meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," they captioned the post. Take a look:

On the professional front, Deepika has had a busy few years, with recent films including Pathaan, Jawan, Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. Ranveer Singh is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller, which features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna.