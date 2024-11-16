Ranveer Singh Is Experiencing "Infinite Happiness" After Daughter Dua's Birth: "I Have Been On Daddy Duty For A Long Time Now"

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, on Diwali, announced the name of their baby girl, Dua. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on September 8. Now, at a recent event, Ranveer opened up about the journey of embracing parenthood. The actor shared that he is feeling “infinite happiness” after welcoming Dua. He said, “That infinite happiness I'm experiencing right now. Bro, I have been on daddy duty for a long time now. I am ready to let loose with you all.”

Talking about her wife Deepika Padukone, Ranveer added, “There is nothing like it when you have a partner with you to share this journey, share this experience. Dukh hota hai na if you share it woh kam hojata hai and if you are happy kuch khushi milti hai aapko, if you share it woh dohgini hojate hai (sadness..if you share it with someone it decreases and if you are happy, it doubles after sharing)...it's like magic," reported Pinkvilla.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a cute picture to announce Dua's name. Sharing an adorable close-up image of baby girl's tiny feet, the couple revealed that their daughter's name is - Dua Padukone Singh. The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends and colleagues in the industry.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were last seen in Singham Again. The actress will be on maternity leave for the next few months. Ranveer, on the other hand, is currently working on Aditya Dhar's upcoming espionage thriller. He also has Don 3 in the lineup.