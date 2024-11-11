<i>Singham Again</i>: Rohit Shetty Reveals Why Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Had No Scenes Together - "It Would Have Gone Wrong For Us"

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again boasts an ensemble cast. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from his cop universe, this movie marked the sixth on-screen collaboration of the real-life couple and new parents, after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmavat, 83, and Cirkus, where Deepika appeared in a song sequence. But they have no scenes together in this film. Speaking to News18, the director explained why. He said that it was his conscious choice to not have scenes of them together, citing the fear of backlash.

Rohit Shetty clarified that he would have loved to cast their characters together in a few scenes, but he wanted to avoid any discomfort among the audience. "We were worried throughout the making. Star cast and action were on one side. But what we were alert and conscious about was not going wrong because we're all emotionally connected with the Ramayan. Not hurting anyone's sentiment was the biggest task for us," he remarked.

Further elaborating on this emotion, the director mentioned that Ranveer's character's link to Lord Hanuman is what made him consciously decide to not have any scene of his character with Deepika's. "I would have love to do that... but, because we were dealing with Ranveer as Lord Hanuman's character... he was a reflection of Hanuman Ji's character and it would have gone wrong for us. So, we were worried about that. Everyone on the set questioned that if we can have a banter between Akshay Kumar and Ranveer, why can't we also have a banter between Ranveer and Deepika? Could have done in a better way, but it was a conscious decision," he concluded.

Singham Again had a theatrical release on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali. The film featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor, has minted more than Rs 300 crore at the box office, making it the biggest film of the Singham franchise.

