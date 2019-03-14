Deepika Padukone Is One Of US Vogue's 14 International Cover Girls With Scarlett Johansson And Others

Deepika on the Vogue cover with (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is one of the 14 cover girls for Vogue US' April issue, which celebrates 14 global superstars across 14 countries. Deepika, who just unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds London, shared the cover photo on Instagram and wrote: "Thrilled to share with you my cover for Vogue Magazine's April issue celebrating this talented group of women from across the globe!" Styled by Camilla Nickerson, Deepika twins with Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson and Korean star Doona Bae on the cover. The trio bring in major spring vibes in pastel-floral outfits, dewy make-up and pretty little flower-tiaras. Take a look at Deepika Padukone on the Vogue cover here.

We're excited to reveal our April issue, celebrating 14 global superstars who transcend borders: https://t.co/8lOwlZfQgjpic.twitter.com/8jlKJTdHc3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 14, 2019

Here's the collage Deepika Padukone Instagrammed:

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Hollywood with 2017 film xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. In Bollywood, she has an impressive line-up of films with movies such as Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela and "Padmaavat", which bombarded the box office. In the April issue, Vogue US describes her as the star "who is the highest-paid actress in India and the first woman ever to make it into the top five of the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list. (She also featured as part of Time's 100 most-influential-people list.) She is, at 33, a truly international star."

Other stars who feature in Vogue's April issue, that celebrates women, include French actress Lea Seydoux, The Crown's , Baby Driver actor, Mexican star Eiza Gonzalez, Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki and also Alba Rohrwacher, Golshifteh Farahani, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Bruna Marquezine, Liv Lisa Fries and Hera Hilmarsdottir.

Well, spotting Deepika on a magazine cover could be a new thing to the foreign media but The Dimpled One has been the cover girl for Vogue India several times and has also covered issues for magazines such as GQ India, Bazaar, Filmfare, Femina, Maxim, Elle... well the list is endless.

Deepika Padukone is best known for films such as Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Piku. Her next project is Meghna Gulzar's Chaapaak, in which she plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

