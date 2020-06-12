Deepika Padukone Is “Gearing Up For The Weekend” Like This

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone is all set for the weekend and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress, on Friday shared selfie on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a face mask. The Piku accompanied it with a caption that read, “Gearing up for the weekend.” She accompanied her post with the hashtags #selfie, #selflove and #selfcare. TV actor Sharad Malhotra commented on her post: “Prepping for Money Heist 5?” Another Instagram user commented: “So cute.” The comments section was flooded with heart emojis.

On her father Prakash Padukone's 65th birthday, Deepika posted a picture from her childhood days. She captioned the post, “To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Papa.” In the comments section, Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone left a heart emoji.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed Chhapaak remains Deepika's last release. She recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.