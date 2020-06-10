Here's How Deepika Wished Her 'Greatest Off-Screen Hero' Dad Prakash Padukone On His 65th Birthday

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

We are all hearts for Deepika Padukone's latest Instagram entry for multiple reasons. On Wednesday, the actress posted a priceless picture of herself and her father Prakash Padukone from her childhood days. The occasion? Prakash Padukone's 65th birthday. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen smiling at the camera. In her note, Deepika referred to her father as "the greatest off-screen hero." The caption in her post read, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank you for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one's professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Papa." In the comments section, Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone left a heart emoji.

Before stepping into the Indian entertainment industry, Deepika was a Badminton player, just like her father Prakash Padukone. Earlier this year, Deepika shared a post to commemorate her father Prakash Padukone's big day, when he created history by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship 40 years ago. A proud Deepika, in her post wrote: "Papa, your contribution to Badminton and Indian sports is immeasurable! Thank you for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore...We love you and are proud of you! Thank you for being you!"

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Chhapaak (she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actress has signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The revised cast of the film has not been announced as of now. Other than that, she will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83, in which Ranveer will play the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika will play Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.