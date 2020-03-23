Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Share Appreciation Posts For Prakash Padukone: '40 Years Ago, He Changed The Fate Of Badminton Forever'

Ranveer Singh shared this photo of Prakash Padukone. (Image courtesy: RanveerOfficial )

Prakash Padukone won the All England Badminton Championship in 1980

He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972

Deepika Padukone is "proud" of her father Prakash Padukone, who won the All England Badminton Championship in London's Wembley Arena in 1980. Prakash Padukone, a renowned Badminton player, created history for Indian sport by becoming the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship. 4O years later, Deepika and her actor husband Ranveer Singh celebrated her father's victory by sharing appreciation posts for him on social media. The actress wrote, "Pappa, your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank you for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore...We love you and are proud of you! Thank you for being you!"

Ranveer shared a couple of throwback pictures of Prakash Padukone and wrote this for him: "40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone changed the fate of Badminton forever. He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports. An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time."

Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the men's singles title at All England Open Badminton Championship in 1980. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 1972 and Padma Shri in 1982. Before pursuing her career in acting, Deepika also participated in several national-level badminton championships.

Thank You for being you! https://t.co/GjMV7lpd59 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 23, 2020

40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever He won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time pic.twitter.com/fDYCEw7f4N — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 23, 2020

Deepika and Ranveer, who are currently in self quarantine, are making the most of their time by exercising and cooking. The actress added a few more pictures to her "Productivity in the time of COVID-19" series on Monday. In the pictures, she can be seen exercising and enjoying a dessert.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in '83. The actress has also signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film The Intern, co-starring Rishi Kapoor.