Deepika Padukone In Davos, Trumps The Breathtaking View Looking Like This

Deepika Padukone, who was recently awarded at the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award ceremony at Davos 2020, is making memories in Switzerland. The 34-year-old actress has been sharing glimpses of her Switzerland diaries on Instagram and so is her stylist Shaleena Nathani. Sharing stunning glimpses of Deepika against a breath-taking backdrop of the snow-capped Swiss mountains, Shaleena wrote: "Deepika Padukone today in Davos, wearing Gauchere Paris, heels - Louboutin, overcoat - Prada." Deepika styled her all-black look with an oversized coat paired with black pencil pants and black heels. Deepika accessorised with some sparkling jewellery pieces and made a style statement with a box bag.

Deepika Padukone, who opened up about battling depression in 2015, runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, was awarded at the World Economic Forum's Crystal Award ceremony a day before, for her work as an advocate of mental health awareness.

The World Economic Forum's official Twitter handle shared a glimpse from Deepika's acceptance speech from the award ceremony, for which Deepika has been trending since then: "As most of us know stakeholders for cohesive and sustainable world is the theme for this year's meeting but in order to truly achieve now more than ever before, we need to prioritise the needs of every individual, including those who have been affected by mental illness. Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope." Deepika signed off her speech with a quote by Martin Luther King and said, "In the words of Martin Luther King, 'Everything that is done in the world, is done by hope.'"

This is how Deepika Padukone turned heads at the award ceremony - in stunning purple.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone currently features in Chhapaak, which is Meghna Gulzar's film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.