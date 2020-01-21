At World Economic Forum, Crystal Awardee Deepika Padukone Speaks On 'Love-Hate Relationship With Mental Illness'

Hilde Schwab presenting the award to Deepika Padukone. ( Image courtesy: AFP)

Deepika Padukone, who has been an advocate of mental health awareness and has been extensively working towards de-stigmatising mental illness, was rewarded for her work at World Economic Forum's Crystal Award ceremony, held in Davos on Sunday. The 34-year-old actress was presented the award by Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and co-founder of the World Economic Forum's World Art's Forum. Deepika Padukone who came out in 2015 as having battled depression, runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which aims to help those struggling with their mental health.

The World Economic Forum's official Twitter handle shared a snippet from Deepika's acceptance speech. "As most of us know stakeholders for cohesive and sustainable world is the theme for this year's meeting but in order to truly achieve now more than ever before, we need to prioritise the needs of every individual, including those who have been affected by mental illness. Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope." Deepika signed off her speech with a quote by Martin Luther King and said, "In the words of Martin Luther King, 'Everything that is done in the world, is done by hope.'"

As #wef20 gets underway, @deepikapadukone stresses the importance of addressing mental health issues when building a more sustainable and inclusive world.@TLLLFoundation



On Sunday night, Deepika shared a picture with her award on Instagram and she wrote: "Gratitude. Crystal Award 2020." Meanwhile, her husband Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments section: "Amazing! You make me so proud baby."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone featured in Chhapaak ( she also produced the film), directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.