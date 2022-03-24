Deepika Padukone 'Drools' Over This Junk Food. Any Guesses?

Deepika Padukone's latest post (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

On Thursday, Deepika Padukone shared a photo on social media of the food she was eating and it is junk food. Deepika Padukone, who is a self-proclaimed foodie, shared a photo of mouth-watering cheesy pizza and captioned it as "*drools*." Fans have filled Deepika Padukone's comment section with red heart emojis. Deepika is currently in Spain, where she is shooting for Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deepika, who has more than 65 million followers on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media.

A few days back, Deepika Padukone shared a photo of herself, in which, she was dressed in a black short latex dress with backcombed hair and statement earring. She was seen whistling in the pic with her face down. Deepika had captioned the photo as "Whistle while you work."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has been a part of the film industry for more than a decade and has been associated with many blockbuster films.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, also starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhariya Karwa. The film received mixed responses but Deepika's acting was much- appreciated. The film was produced by Karan Johar.

Next, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. The film also has Salman Khan's cameo. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and an untitled with Prabhas, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.