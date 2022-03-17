Deepika Padukone Sets The Internet Ablaze In This Viral Picture From Pathaan's Set

Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: buzzbeauties)

Remember, a few days ago, Ranveer Singh said that Deepika Padukone's look from Pathaan will set the screen ablaze. Well, it seems the actor was not joking as some pictures of Deepika is doing rounds on all social media platforms wherein the actress is looking super sensuous. The picture seems to be from the sets of Pathaan in Spain, where Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are shooting. In the viral image, the actress is showing off her perfect curves clad in a yellow monokini.

A day earlier, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's viral picture left the fans swooning over his chiselled body. In the image, the actor was shirtless, sporting eight pack abs and long hair.

Just last week, Ranveer Singh was talking about how great Pathaan is going to be and even revealed about Deepika's look. Describing her look, he said the actress will be seen in a "super fit and super glamorous" avatar. Ranveer even told the fans about a song Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika are shooting in Spain. He said, "I've heard the song. It's amazing. It's Sid Anand and Vishal-Shekhar. You get the vibe. I think Vaibhavi ma'am is shooting the song. I have the privilege of being her husband, so she gives me a sneak peek of how she's looking, my god. You guys will have to wait for it man. She's just scorching it. Superfit and super glamorous."

For the third time, Shah Rukh and Deepika will be collaborating. Also, Pathaan will mark the return of King Khan after four years of break. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.