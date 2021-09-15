Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy A Lavish Rs 22 Crore Bungalow In Alibaug: Report

A recent photo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly bought a lavish bungalow in Alibaug, reported Money Control, adding that the couple apparently paid Rs 22 crore for the bungalow. Ranveer and Deepika, who live in Mumbai's Prabhadevi neighbourhood, already have a home in Alibaug, where they were pictured this weekend. According to the report, the couple's new residence is spread across 2.25 acres and has a built-up area of around 18,000 square feet. It is a 5BHK ground-plus-first floor bungalow that is located in the Satirje area of Alibaug, reported Money Control, adding that the bungalow is only 10 minutes away from the Kihim Beach.

According to the report, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh sealed the deal on September 13 and paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.32 crore for the bungalow that was earlier owned by Rajesh Jaggi of The Everstone Group.

Sources also told Money Control that the price of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's new bungalow is around Rs 12,000 per square feet.

Other than Deepika and Ranveer, Shah Rukh Khan also has a bungalow in Alibaug. The actor often spends time with his family in his Alibaug residence. Celebs who live in Mumbai travel to their respective Alibaug houses via ferry. It takes around 40-45 minutes to reach Alibaug from Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone owns a swanky apartment on the 26th floor in a residential complex in Prabhadevi and Ranveer Singh moved to that apartment after their wedding in 2018.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will next be seen together in the upcoming sports drama '83.