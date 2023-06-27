Decoding Arjun Kapoor's Face In This Pic - Sister Janhvi Said It Best

Arjun Kapoor with his family. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday, got a whole lot of love from family. His cousin Shanaya posted a couple of happy pictures of herself with Arjun along with Anshula and Khushi Kapoor from the festivities. She simply captioned it "fam." Arjun's sister Janhvi, who is MIA from the pictures, left a comment on the post that read, "Is Arjun bhaiya sneezing?" Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor dropped multiple white heart emojis and Maheep Kapoor also left heart emojis in the comments.

See the pictures shared by Shanaya Kapoor here:

Last night, Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi. The paparazzi happily sang "Happy Birthday" for the actor as he cut his birthday cake. "Genuinely thank you for coming," the actor told the paparazzi stationed outside his house.

Arjun Kapoor has a super busy schedule ahead. He was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. Last year, he featured in the action thriller Ek Villain Returns.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi. She has also signed a film with Jr NTR. Janhvi made her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.