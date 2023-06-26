At Arjun Kapoor's Birthday Bash, Usual Suspects Malaika Arora, Anshula And Others

Malaika Arora and Anshula Kpaoor attended Arjun Kapoor's 38th birthday bash.

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor rang in his 38th birthday in the presence of his family and friends. Birthday celebrations for the Gunday actor started early on Sunday night as stars and Arjun's family were spotted arriving at his residence in Mumbai. Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor was clicked at his residence as he was seen waving at the paparazzi stationed outside. Arjun Kapoor opted for black casual wear for the party. Also present at the party was the usual suspect Malaika Arora. Arjun Kapoor's girlfriend Malaika's OOTN was a beautiful white and brown long dress and she looked stunning.

Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor was also clicked arriving for the party with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. Anshula was clicked wearing a lovely yellow dress while her boyfriend Rohan complimented her in a white shirt.

Besides Anshula, Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her debut film The Archies, also attended Arjun's birthday bash. A picture featuring Khushi and her boyfriend Rohan was shared by Anshula on her social media feed. Take a look:

Coming back to the birthday boy, while we are awaiting a birthday post from girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun's dad Boney Kapoor and sister Anshula dropped adorable birthday posts for the actor.

Anshula's birthday post read, "Happy birthday to my whole world Love you to infinity Arjun Kapoor. My wish for you is that may happiness always surround you (even if that means countless Farfetch orders, and may you always feel a forcefield of love around you. May this year give you everything that your heart desires, and then some?"

Dad Boney Kapoor's wish for no less cute. He shared a picture with Arjun on his Instagram Timeline and wrote, "Many happy returns of the day beta. love you beta. God bless you."

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in The Lady Killer opposite Bhumi Pednekar.