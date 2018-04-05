Dear Men, Twinkle Khanna Says You Have Dad Jobs To Do. Excused Only If You Are 'Off Fighting Wars'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who recently turned producer with her husband Akshay Kumar's film PadMan, said that it's time for men to step up their family game. Speaking at an event in Delhi where she was awarded for her endeavour to raise awareness a social taboo through the film Twinkle Khanna said, "Whether we are working women or stay-at-home women, child-raising seems to be only a woman's job. We spend 10 years of our lives running to the school, sending their lunch boxes, dressing them as Dracula, Hanuman... Why should it be just a woman's job? Where are the men? Unless they are off fighting wars, they better be there," IANS quoted her as saying. PadMan is a film based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine and created menstrual hygiene in his village. The R Balki-directed film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in prominent roles.
Talking about the adjustments that women usually make in their family life to move ahead professionally, Twinkle said, "The problem is that women have been bending over backward in order to move forward. We are constantly doing that and it is time that we stop. Look at what has been happening in all our lives," IANS quoted her as saying.
Twinkle Khanna, 43, is known for posting tongue-in-cheek opinions over socio-political issues on social media posts. On being asked if she ever faced pressure over it, Twinkle told IANS, "It is not just social media. In the times that we live in, there is pressure from everywhere. Sometimes I do feel that 'Oh my God, am I on the right path?' But my mother has always told me that 'the reason I sprain my legs is not because of weak ligaments, but because I tend to put my foot in my mouth a lot'. But then all my troubles have led me till here, isn't it?"
Remember Rajasthan High Court Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma's statement where he explained that the peacock is the national bird of India because, apparently, it does not have sex? Twinkle posted a couple of pictures from her family trip on Twitter and wrote, "Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears!"
Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks! Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduce through their tears! #Jeez#springbreakpic.twitter.com/Tr5W4UY6hz— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 19, 2018
Twinkle Khanna is the elder daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. She also has a younger sister Rinke. She debuted in Bollywood with 1995 film Barsaat but did not have many hits in her film career spanning for six-years. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001). She gave up her acting career to become an interior designer.
Long after quitting Bollywood, Twinkle Khanna pursued her childhood passion for writing and released her first book The Legend of Lakshmi, which turned out to be one of the bestsellers of 2015.
Some time back, she shared a collage of throwback pictures from her childhood on her Instagram and wrote, "Mother excavates some treasures: A school certificate, a forgotten picture and a floppy disc neatly labelled by her that says 'Tina book' from what I assume would be the early 90's when I first began writing! #nostalgia."
