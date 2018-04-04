Remember Twinkle Khanna's Tweet From Juhu Beach? Akshay Kumar Took It Very Seriously

Highlights Akshay Kumar recently installed a toilet on the Juhu beach "His big heart does match my big mouth," tweeted Twinkle Last year, Twinkle had tweeted about open defecation on the beach

Tweeps, @akshaykumar ji & I have made a small contribution to our dear city. We chose to add privately to the efforts of the BMC by making a public toilet in Juhu, handed it over to the BMC now. Small contribution but just the beginning! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WYuEneAJRu — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 3, 2018

I'm very very thankful to @akshaykumar ji for being such an ever inspiring friend & a real life hero in contributing to the society. Free self defence classes for women (more than 15k girls trained till date), our mission of fitting 100 sanitary pad machines & now this! pic.twitter.com/tBbvUR2ds1 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 3, 2018

Thank you @AUThackeray for being a constant support in all our endeavours together. We do make a good team :) https://t.co/taaH5GaLht — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2018

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017