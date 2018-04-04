Remember Twinkle Khanna's Tweet From Juhu Beach? Akshay Kumar Took It Very Seriously

Akshay installed a toilet on the beach, prompting Twinkle to say: "I don't know if we are a perfect match but his big heart does match my big mouth."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 04, 2018 11:38 IST
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna in Mumbai

New Delhi: 

  1. Akshay Kumar recently installed a toilet on the Juhu beach
  2. "His big heart does match my big mouth," tweeted Twinkle
  3. Last year, Twinkle had tweeted about open defecation on the beach
Akshay Kumar takes Twinkle Khanna's tweets very, very seriously. No, really! The 50-year-old actor recently had a bio-toilet installed on the Juhu beach, prompting Twinkle to say: "I don't know if we are a perfect match but his big heart does match my big mouth." If you remember, last August, Twinkle had suggested a probable sequel to Akshay Kumar's filmToilet: Ek Prem Katha when she tweeted a photo of a man defecating on the beach. Months after the tweet and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha's box office success, Akshay Kumar reached out to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation with the suggestion of setting up a bio-toilet on the Juhu beach.

The actor sent an application to the BMC last week, offering to bear all expenses for installing the toilet, news agency PTI reported Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K-ward, Prashant Gaikwad as saying. "We welcomed his initiative and installed the toilet near the Juhu beach four days ago. The actor bore all the expenses, Rs 10 lakh, for setting up the portable toilet," PTI was told. Mr Gaikwad also added that currently they are awaiting sponsorship to maintain the portable toilet. "The mobile toilet can be used free of cost. If anyone comes forward to maintain it, then the facility can be provided on a pay-and-use basis," he added.

Akshay Kumar set up the mobile toilet in collaboration with Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the leader of its Youth Wing. On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted about their "small contribution" to Mumbai and thanked Akshay Kumar "for being such an ever inspiring friend."
 
 

This is how Akshay Kumar replied:
 

Here is the tweet for which Twinkle was trolled last year. She was accused of "mocking the dignity of men" but Twinkle being Twinkle, managed to see the "ironical" side of it and posted the same photo again in another tweet.
 
 

While Akshay Kumar's efforts are being widely appreciated, some on Twitter have offered certain suggestions about the placement of the recently installed mobile toilet. "Appreciate the efforts of Aditya /Akshay Kumar but the toilet is wrongly placed. Slum dwellers defecate 1 km (towards the end) Versova /Juhu beach. Two public toilets already exist within 500 metres from the new one. New toilets are needed towards the end stretch of both beaches," read a tweet.

Last seen in PadMan, Akshay Kumar's impressive line-up of films include 2.0, Gold and Kesari.

(With PTI inputs)

