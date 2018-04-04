Remember Twinkle Khanna's Tweet From Juhu Beach? Akshay Kumar Took It Very Seriously

Highlights
The actor sent an application to the BMC last week, offering to bear all expenses for installing the toilet, news agency PTI reported Assistant Municipal Commissioner of K-ward, Prashant Gaikwad as saying. "We welcomed his initiative and installed the toilet near the Juhu beach four days ago. The actor bore all the expenses, Rs 10 lakh, for setting up the portable toilet," PTI was told. Mr Gaikwad also added that currently they are awaiting sponsorship to maintain the portable toilet. "The mobile toilet can be used free of cost. If anyone comes forward to maintain it, then the facility can be provided on a pay-and-use basis," he added.
Akshay Kumar set up the mobile toilet in collaboration with Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the leader of its Youth Wing. On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray tweeted about their "small contribution" to Mumbai and thanked Akshay Kumar "for being such an ever inspiring friend."
Tweeps, @akshaykumar ji & I have made a small contribution to our dear city. We chose to add privately to the efforts of the BMC by making a public toilet in Juhu, handed it over to the BMC now. Small contribution but just the beginning! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WYuEneAJRu— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 3, 2018
I'm very very thankful to @akshaykumar ji for being such an ever inspiring friend & a real life hero in contributing to the society. Free self defence classes for women (more than 15k girls trained till date), our mission of fitting 100 sanitary pad machines & now this! pic.twitter.com/tBbvUR2ds1— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 3, 2018
This is how Akshay Kumar replied:
Thank you @AUThackeray for being a constant support in all our endeavours together. We do make a good team :) https://t.co/taaH5GaLht— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2018
Here is the tweet for which Twinkle was trolled last year. She was accused of "mocking the dignity of men" but Twinkle being Twinkle, managed to see the "ironical" side of it and posted the same photo again in another tweet.
Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017
1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017
While Akshay Kumar's efforts are being widely appreciated, some on Twitter have offered certain suggestions about the placement of the recently installed mobile toilet. "Appreciate the efforts of Aditya /Akshay Kumar but the toilet is wrongly placed. Slum dwellers defecate 1 km (towards the end) Versova /Juhu beach. Two public toilets already exist within 500 metres from the new one. New toilets are needed towards the end stretch of both beaches," read a tweet.
