'Dear Fat, Prepare To Die': Emraan Hashmi's New Workout Clip Has The Internet's Attention

It's Emraan Hashmi's latest workout video that has caught the attention of the Internet. The actor, on Saturday, posted a video collage comprising glimpses of his intense workout routine. The video shows the 42-year-old actor doing arms, legs and core workouts. "Dear Fat, prepare to die!" Emraan Hashmi perfectly captioned the video. Though the actor didn't mention the film for which he is undergoing the physical transformation in his caption, his fans think it is for Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani ISI spy in the film.

Reacting to Emraan Hashmi's post, director Mohit Suri commented: "Way to go Tiger!"

Check out Emraan Hashmi's trending workout clip here:

The actor has been teasing his fans about his look in Tiger 3 since July. On July 10, he shared this photo from the gym and wrote: "Only just the beginning!"

And then, he posted pictures from his "triceps workout" and "arms day":

Emraan Hashmi is known for his roles in films such as Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3: The Third Dimension, Shanghai and Ek Thi Daayan. His last two films were Chehre and Mumbai Saga.

Last year, Emraan Hashmi was seen in Harami, in which he played the role of a merciless crime lord who controls a gang of pickpockets in Mumbai. The film, directed by Shyam Madirajualso, also featured Rizwan Shaikh, Danshree Patil, Harsh Rajendra Rane, Ashutosh Gaikwad, Machindra Ghadkar, Sarthak Dusane, Manish Mishra, Yash Kamble, Durgesh Gupta, Aditya Bhagat, Starr Liu, Diksha Nisha and Adil Khan.

Apart from Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi also has supernatural drama Ezra lined up.