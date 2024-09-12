David Warner's Daughter Isla Watches <i>Bum Bum Bole</i> From Aamir Khan's <i>Taare Zameen Par</i>

Aamir Khan enjoys a global fanbase. If you don't believe us, head straight to Australian cricketer David Warner's Instagram timeline. On Tuesday, the legendary batter shared a video featuring his youngest daughter Isla Rose watching the Bum Bum Bole song from Aamir's 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The video, presumably recorded by David Warner himself, shows Isla enjoying the foot-tapping number on television. As soon as she sees the camera, the 5-year-old giggles and runs away. The camera then zooms into the television screen capturing the particular film scene. In the caption. David Warner wrote, “Isla has listened and watched this a lot. Can you please tell me what this is?”

Directed by Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte Taare Zameen Par was led by Aamir. Darsheel Safary played a key role in the family drama. Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma, and Tanay Chheda were also a part of the cast. The film revolves around a young boy Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi (Darsheel Safary), struggling with dyslexia, who is sent to a boarding school by his unaware parents. With the guidance of his art teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir Khan), he starts to explore his passion for art.

Aamir Khan is already busy with the sequel of Taare Zameen Par, titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Last year, in an interaction with News18, the actor shared some details about the film. He said, "I am starring in and producing this film Sitaare Zameen Par. We are going ten steps ahead with the theme of Taare Zameen Par. That film made you cry, this one will make you laugh. In Taare... I helped Darsheel's character, but in this film, nine people, with their own set of problems, will help me."

Coming to David Warner, the batter, who plays for the Delhi Capitals in IPL, is a die-hard Bollywood fan. Previously he dropped a video on Instagram dancing to the steps of Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D. His wife Candice also shook a leg with him. Who was better Candice Warner or Shilpa Shetty?” read his fun caption.

David Warner also featured in an advert where he channeled his inner Pushpa energy. Read all about it here: