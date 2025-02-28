<i>Dacoit</i>: Anurag Kashyap Is A 'Fearless, Witty, Brutally Honest" Inspector To Watch Out For

Anurag Kashyap is all set to make his Tamil debut with Dacoit. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film features Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of Anurag's character on Instagram. He is playing the role of “fearless, witty and brutally honest” Inspector Swamy.

Dressed in a black outfit with a beaded chain around his neck, Anurag Kashyap is seen looking away from the camera. He is seen sporting a salt-and-pepper beard. The furrowed lines on the actor's forehead hint at a tense moment.

In the blurred background, a female cop is seen taking aim—an intriguing detail that adds to the film's mystery.

The caption read, “Fearless, witty, and brutally honest—Introducing the BRILLIANT Anurag Kashyap to Telugu as ‘Inspector Swamy' in Adivi Sesh's #DACOIT. Shoot in progress.”

Reacting to the post, actor Aamir Dalvi said, “Dammmmm…look at U.”

Producer Apoorva Bakshi dropped fire emojis.

In December last year, the makers of Dacoit unveiled the first-look poster for Mrunal Thakur's character.

The poster featured Mrunal and Adivi Sesh sitting in a car. Mrunal looked straight into the camera while holding a gun, while Adivi was seen lighting a cigarette.

Mrunal Thakur has replaced Shruti Haasan in Dacoit.

The caption read, "Ready! Kummaalante Kummaali. Fix! KARNA HAI TOH KARNA HAI, FAADNA HAI TOH FAADNA HAI! Fix! #Dacoit robbing theatres with Mrunal Thakur.”

Earlier, Mrunal Thakur shared her excitement about being a part of Dacoit.

The actress said, “The story of Dacoit is true in its essence, a great mixture of rustic storytelling that is elevated with the stylized vision of both Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo."

About Dacoit, Adivi Sesh said, "Dacoit is a solid action film with a touching love story. Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the Dacoit team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens."

Dacoit tells the story of a furious convict who carefully plans his revenge after being betrayed by his ex-girlfriend. The film is being shot in both Hindi and Telugu simultaneously.