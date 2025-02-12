Mrunal Thakur Hails Kangana Ranaut's <i>Emergency</i> As A Masterpiece

Kangana Ranaut's Emergency has found a new fan in Mrunal Thakur. The actress has shared an elaborate note for Kangana and her team on Instagram.

Mrunal Thakur, who watched Emergency with her father, has called it a “masterpiece.” She has also shared a series of pictures along with the note.

It read, “Just watched Emergency in theaters with my father, and I'm still reeling from the experience! As a huge fan of Kangana Ranaut, I've been eagerly awaiting to witness this film on big screens and IT WAS A MASTERPIECE.”

Looking at Kangana Ranaut's journey in the industry, Mrunal Thakur added, “From Gangster to Queen to Tanu weds Manu to Manikarnika, Thalaivi and now Emergency, Kangana has consistently pushed boundaries and inspired me with her incredible talent.”

She continued, “This film is no exception—the attention to detail, the camera work, costumes, and performances are all top-notch!”

Giving a shout out to Kangana Ranaut—the director, Mrunal Thakur said, “Kangana, you've outdone yourself as a director! My favorite scene…the army officer's poignant moment with the binoculars, transitioning to the other side of the river bank and capturing the emotion perfectly.”

She continued, “The screenplay, dialogues, music, and editing are all seamless and engaging. I loved seeing Shreyas ji , Mahima ji, Anupam Sir, and Satish Ji, Milind Sir shine in their roles—every actor brought their A-game!”

“Kangana Ranaut, you're not just an actor; you're a true artist and inspiration. Your courage in taking on challenging roles is admirable, and your dedication to your craft is evident in every frame,” Mrunal Thakur added.

Mrunal Thakur has also urged everyone to watch the film.

She said, “It's a must-watch for every Indian, and I guarantee you'll leave inspired, motivated, and even a little tearful.”

Thanking Kangana Ranaut and team Emergency, Mrunal Thakur said that she is grateful to have experienced it on the big screen.

Mrunal Thakur concluded her note by saying, “Mrs. Indira Gandhi one of the most powerful women in Indian history and now there is Miss Kangana Ranaut one of the most gifted, talented, and courageous actresses of Indian Cinema!”

In Emergency, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Indira Gandhi. The film is set during the 21-month span, from 1975 to 1977, when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the nation.