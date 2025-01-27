Kangana Ranaut Reunites With R Madhavan For A New Film 10 Years After <i>Tanu Weds Manu Returns</i>

Kangana Ranaut's latest movie Emergency has just released, but the actress has already started working on her upcoming movie. The upcoming project of the actress has a surprise for all Bollywood buffs. She is reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan.

On Monday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of her yet-to-be-titled movie.

In the picture, we can see a clapperboard from the sets of the film with details of the shoot day. The film also stars R. Madhavan. Kangana added the caption "Nothing is more delightful than being on a film set" in her Stories.

Check out the picture here:

Meanwhile, her movie Emergency, is her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. January 26 marked the 10th day of the film at the box-office, and it has failed to draw in viewers.

On day 10, the film earned Rs 1.15 crore at the ticket window, as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the film's total box office collection stands at Rs 16.70 crore against a reported budget of Rs 60 crore.

In the biopic, Kangana played the role of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking about the film in an earlier interview, she said, "This is not a political film. It's a story. It has nothing to do with politics. You may find it very bizarre right now. Eventually, it is not about any party. You will come out feeling that, you just saw the film, you won't come out feeling who you will vote for. You were only enlightened about that episode".

The film is set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s, which was imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

