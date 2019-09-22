Dabangg 3: Seen Salman Khan's BTS Pic With Saiee Manjrekar Yet?

Salman Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan shared a picture on his Instagram on Saturday The picture also featured his Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December this year

Salman Khan sure knows how to keep his fans hooked to his upcoming film Dabangg 3 and his latest post on Instagram proves it once again. The 53-year-old actor, on Saturday, shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film and the photo also features actress Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee plays the love interest of young Chulbul Pandey (Salman Khan's character in the film). Dabangg 3 is the third part of the Dabangg franchise. In the picture, Salman and Saiee look adorable as they pose at the banks of a river. Salman can be seen wearing a light brown shirt while Saiee can be seen wearing a peach colored suit. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote: On location... Dabangg 3." The BTS picture has been liked by over one million users on Instagram.

Check it out:

In Dabangg's present plotline, Chulbul Pandey is married to Rajjo (played by Sonakshi Sinha). Saiee Manjrekar's father Mahesh Manjrekar featured in the first part of the series as Rajjo's drunkard father, who commits suicide so that Rajjo could marry Chulbul. It has been reported that Dabangg 3 will revolve around Chulbul Pandey's past and it will explore the circumstances because of which he became a cop.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva, who earlier directed Salman Khan in his 2007 film Wanted. The film, which also features late actor Vinod Khanna's brother Pramod Khanna as Prajapati Pandey, is co-produced by Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, who stars as Makkhanchand Pandey in the film.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release in December this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.