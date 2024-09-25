<i>CTRL</i> Trailer: Ananya Panday Wants To Erase Vihaan Samat's Existence, AI Takes Control

The trailer of Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL released on Wednesday and takes a deep dive into the dark world of the digital space and dependence on technology. The trailer showcases the story of Nella, played by Ananya Panday and her near-perfect life (or so it seems). The trailer begins with Nella chancing upon an AI-based app called Control Your Life. The name gives away the purpose of the application - individuals seeking a direction in life can resort to it and the results can veer from one extreme to another. After logging into the app, Nella's life changes (for better and for worse, mostly worse). Nella and Joe (Vihaan Samat) are one happy couple until Joe cheats on Nella.

Joe cheats on Nella but the world blames her. Driven by vendetta, Nella, on the brutal end of trolling, merely mentions to CTRL, "I just want to erase my ex." Nella's idea is to erase the pain. The app, however, has other plans. Joe's social media blueprint is erased - pixel by pixel - as is his existence from the real world. A phone call later Nella discovers that Joe is actually missing. What follows is more chaos and scrutiny. The clip ends with an AI-generated figure telling Nella eerily, "But isn't that what you wanted?"

Sharing the trailer on social media, Ananya Panday wrote, "CTRL your life. ALT your memories. DEL the baggage. CTRL is out on October 4, only on Netflix." Suhana Khan commented, "Wow. So excited." Mahira Khan commented, "Up and up and up Ananya Panday." Navya Nanda dropped heart emojis.

CTRL is a cyber-thriller starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat, and it has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film is slated to release on October 4 only on streaming giant Netflix.