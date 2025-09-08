Crowd Panics After Woman Collapses At Kareena Kapoor Khan's Birmingham Event: Viral Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently travelled to Birmingham, UK, as the guest of honour at the launch of a new jewellery showroom. While the actor lit up the stage with her performance, the celebration was marred by chaos outside the venue when a female fan fainted in the crowd. The incident has sparked concern over crowd management at such high-profile events.

What's Happening

Kareena was in Birmingham last week to inaugurate a jewellery store, where thousands of fans gathered for a glimpse of the actor. Videos from the launch show her dancing to her popular track Fevicol Se and warmly greeting the cheering crowd inside the venue.

However, outside, the mood was far less festive. A viral clip shows a woman collapsing in the middle of the packed gathering. Security personnel are seen rushing her away for medical assistance, while the surrounding crowd reacts with visible anxiety. The sudden commotion has raised questions about whether the large audience was managed effectively.

On social media, some attendees expressed frustration about the arrangements. One user wrote, "People made to wait from 1pm to 4pm when she was going to appear at 3:55pm many mothers aged 70+ waited to exhaustion when she appeared for 5 minutes only. VERY VERY BAD MANNERS TO MAKE PEOPLE WAIT 4 HOURS and NO CHAIR'S FOR OLDER LADIES! IT WAS VERY DISAPPOINTING STREET TRAMPY ROAD SHOW".

Background

For the event, Kareena opted for a dazzling custom Manish Malhotra saree, styled with a halter-neck blouse, diamond jewellery, and subtle makeup. While her glamorous presence added star power to the store launch, the incident outside shifted focus to questions of safety and comfort for fans at celebrity gatherings.

On the work front, Kareena is preparing for Daayra, a dark crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The project will mark her first collaboration with Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and is currently in pre-production.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dances To Fevicol Se At Birmingham Event. Internet Divided Over Viral Video