Critics Choice Awards: RRR Continues To Roar - Wins Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song

SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to make India proud by winning not one but two awards at the 28th Critics Choice Awards. At a ceremony held in Los Angeles, the film won the awards for Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu and Best Foreign Language Film. The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news and also shared a video of MM Keeravaani's acceptance speech. "Naatu Naatu Again!! Extremely delighted to share that we won the #CriticsChoiceAwards for the BEST SONG #RRRMovie Here's @mmkeeravaani's acceptance speech!!" read the caption. In the video, the RRR composer can be heard saying, "Thank you so much I am very overwhelmed with this award. I am here to receive this wonderful award by the critics. Thank you all the critics, on behalf of my chorographer, lyrics writer, my singers, my programmers and of course my director."

Earlier, the official Twitter account of RRR re-shared the post of Critics Choice Awards congratulating RRR for winning the Best Foreign Language Film. The post read, "Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards."

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, is going places and how. Earlier, the film was nominated at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in two categories, Best Non English Language Film category and Best Original Song. Out of two, it won in the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani. Also, on Saturday, the composer won the best music core award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

RRR is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.