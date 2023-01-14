Team RRR Thanks Salman Khan For The Naatu Naatu Shoutout On Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 16. (courtesy: RRRMovie)

Team RRR has been basking in the glory of its Golden Globes victory. The film's song Naatu Naatu, picturised on Jr NTR and Ram Charan, won Best Song at the 80th edition of one of the most prestigious awards in Hollywood. The track in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has been composed by MM Keeravani. To congratulate the team, Salman Khan first shared a tweet and then, a special note on his reality show Bigg Boss 16. “Congratulations, Rajamouli garu, Tarak (Jr NTR) and Ram (Charan). And of course, MM Keeravani sir, jinko hum MM Kreem naam se jante hai (who is also known as MM Kreem). Golden Globe jeet chuke aap Naatu Naatu par, bohot acha laga. Meri aur hum sab ki aur se congratulations (feeling happy that you have won Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu. Congratulations from all of us),” he can be heard saying in a clip from the show. Now, team RRR has responded to Salman Khan's congratulatory note.

Sharing the Bigg Boss video, the makers of RRR tweeted on their official account, “Thank you Salman Khaan Khan garu (red heart and hugging icons) #RRRMovie #BiggBoss16.” Salman worked with Rajamouli's father, scriptwriter-director V Vijayendra Prasad, in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Now, see the tweet by team RRR here:





Earlier this week, Salman Khan shared a photo of MM Keeravani posing with the Golden Globes trophy at the awards event in Los Angeles. He also lauded the entire team for a “well-deserved win” in his caption. The tweet read, “Congratulations team RRR for a well-deserved win at the Golden Globes 2023 for Naatu Naatu.” SS Rajamouli and Keeravani, reacting to Salman's note, thanked him in the comments section.

Thank you Sir ???????????? — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 11, 2023





RRR was also competing in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globes. However, the film missed out to Argentina, 1985 from Argentina. For the Best Song Golden Globe, other nominees were Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.